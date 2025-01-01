Judge approves Blake Lively's privacy request

A judge has approved Blake Lively's privacy request for her personal correspondence.

The Gossip Girl alum asked for a protective order to prevent "sensitive material" being leaked to the public amid her legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.

Blake's legal team had raised concerns the opposing party may release private videos, emails and text-message exchanges with her celebrity friends.

This week, her request was approved - meaning any evidence submitted by either party in the defamation case brought by Justin, 41, against Blake, 37, including private photographs, videos, audio recordings, medical and mental-health records and other items relevant to "the identity and nature of personal relationships", will be "confidential" and for "attorneys' eyes only."

However, any materials that are specifically used in the courtroom, as opposed to simply being part of a broader dossier of evidence, will be subject to public scrutiny, with the decision stating, "the Court is unlikely to seal or otherwise afford confidential treatment" for documents cited during the trial.

Blake's legal team celebrated the decision as an early win.

"The Court rejected (Justin's team's) objections and entered the protections needed to ensure the free flow of discovery material without any risk of witness intimidation or harm to any individual's security," her lawyers told TMZ.

"With this order in place, Ms. Lively will move forward in the discovery process to obtain even more of the evidence that will prove her claims in Court."