O.J. Simpson's estate rejects Kim Kardashian's $15,000 offer to buy late father's Bible

Executors of O.J. Simpson's estate have declined Kim Kardashian's offer to buy a Bible that belonged to her late father for $15,000 (£11,500).

A personalised copy of The Living Bible gifted to the former NFL player by his friend and lawyer, Robert Kardashian, is among the items up for grabs in a lot at Goldin Auctions.

Kardashian is believed to have given the religious text to Simpson shortly after he was arrested and charged with the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in June 1994.

In an interview for People published Thursday, Malcolm LaVergne - an executor of Simpson's estate - revealed that Kardashian's second daughter, Kim Kardashian, has offered to pay $15,000 for the heirloom.

However, LaVergne rejected the bid as the item was already under contract at Goldin.

"The amount is why I had no choice, because why would I spend $15,000 of estate money - why would I spend $15,000 in attorney's fees - to sell it to Kim for $15,000?" he told the outlet. "That's a zero-sum game. That's a bad business model. If Kim had offered $150,000 for it, we would've been in court getting this approved outside of the auction."

Kim, 44, can participate in the online auction for the Bible.

Bidding is currently at $9,800 (£7,500), with the sale set to run until 30 March.

"She may even get it cheaper than the $15,000, so who knows," added LaVergne.

Representatives for Kim have not yet commented on the auction.

The Bible includes a heartfelt inscription written in blue ballpoint pen by Kardashian, who died at the age of 59 in 2003.

"O.J. This book will help. God loves and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book everyday. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child and he will use you again. I love you and God loves you," the note reads.

Attorney Kardashian stood by Simpson when he was tried and acquitted for the murders of Brown Simpson and Goldman, who were stabbed to death in Los Angeles.

The high-profile criminal trial lasted eight months from January until October 1995.

Goldman's father later filed a civil lawsuit against Simpson, and in 1997, a jury unanimously found him to be responsible for the deaths. The family was awarded damages of $34 million (£26 million) but he paid little of the judgment.

Simpson died at the age of 76 in 2024 following a battle with prostate cancer.