Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to talk with female founders in new podcast

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will have "candid conversations" with female founders on her new podcast.

Last year, the royal signed a deal with Lemonada Media to develop the project, and on Thursday, she announced that the podcast will be titled Confessions of a Female Founder.

The first episode is due to drop on 8 April.

"I'm so proud of what we're creating, and the candid conversations that I'm able to have with other female founders as we unpack the twists and turns of building a business," the 43-year-old said. "Through my friendships and relationships, we're able to dive into the type of insights that everyone wants to know as they're building a business, and that I'm able to tap into as I'm building my own business with As Ever."

Meghan didn't reveal the names of any of her guests for the eight-part series.

But Lemonada chief creative officer and co-founder, Stephanie Wittels Wachs, promised fans that the podcast will contain lots of inspiring content.

"Meghan is such a warm and welcoming person, and you feel that in her interviews. She creates a comfortable space for her guests to bring fascinating personal stories to the table and open up in a way they likely haven't before publicly. Listeners can expect conversations that are way more break room than boardroom," she praised.

Previously, Meghan hosted the Archetypes podcast, which debuted on Spotify in August 2022.

In the show, the former Suits actress spoke with artists, athletes, and experts about stereotypes often levelled against women. Archetypes ran for one season, and in June 2023, Meghan and Spotify bosses released a joint statement in which they confirmed they had "mutually agreed to part ways".

Meghan, who married Prince Harry in 2018, has been busy promoting her new business ventures of late.

Earlier this month, the mother-of-two unveiled the lifestyle show With Love, Meghan via Netflix and also launched her own food and cooking brand, As Ever.