Michael Fassbender recalls 'terrible' James Bond audition

Michael Fassbender has recalled his "terrible" audition for James Bond.

The 47-year-old actor has revealed he was in the running to play 007 when producers were looking to replace Pierce Brosnan, but his try-out ended in disaster as he told Bond bosses to hire another actor - Daniel Craig - instead of himself.

During an appearance on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Michael explained: "I met with [former producer] Barbara Broccoli just you know through passing and I actually went in for an audition phase before Daniel [Craig] was cast, but I don’t think I was ever in the mix ...

"But I remember going into that room and meeting with her and [fellow producer] Michael G.] Wilson and I think I was like: ‘Daniel Craig is [really good]… '

"I don’t know why I was promoting him, I should have been promoting myself ... This is what I was saying, I was terrible at auditions."

Craig got the job and made his debut in 2006's 'Casino Royale'. He made five Bond films altogether and bowed out with 2021 movie 'No Time to Die' - and Fassbender has no regrets about failing to land the role.

He added: "Obviously Daniel did a fantastic job and went on to be I think the most successful Bond in history but that was it really, there was never a conversation [with me] after that."

Amazon MGM recently assumed full creative control of the Bond franchise following the surprise departures of long-term producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson - and they are on the look out for a new actor to take on the role.

Fassbender recently revealed his top tip to become the next 007 is former 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page.

He told Us Weekly: "I think Rege would be amazing. I’d love Rege to be the next James Bond. But who knows? I don’t know what’s going to happen."

However, Rege-Jean has insisted he has "enough" on his "plate at the moment" and is unlikely to be a candidate to take over as 007.

He told Vanity Fair magazine: "It’s a conversation people are having, and it’s terribly flattering that they’re having it. I leave them to it.”

Asked if he would accept an offer to take over from Daniel Craig as James Bond, he replied: “I have no idea. It’s not a thing that is fully occupying my thoughts.

"I’ve got enough on my plate at the moment. I worry about the work I have, not other people’s jobs."

He also told Entertainment Tonight: "It's not something I've thought about very much!

"I'm a bit of a racehorse, I focus intensely on what's in front of me, and then I go back to the stable and go to sleep. So I haven't really meditated on it much."

However, Rege-Jean has support from his 'Black Bag' co-star Naomie Harris - who played Eve Moneypenny in the Bond franchise - who revealed he has her backing. She added: "I think we should nominate Rege and then also just ensure they bring back the old band - moi!

"I would vote for it a hundred per cent, but my vote doesn't count. If it did, I'd vote for it."