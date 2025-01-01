Sharon Stone claims she was 'removed' from Another Simple Favor 'for no reason'

Sharon Stone has claimed she was "unexpectedly" dropped from Another Simple Favor "for no reason".

The Basic Instinct actress made the sensational claim in the comments of an E! News Instagram video about the allegations of a feud between the film's leading ladies Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

In her comment, Stone, 67, alleged that she was cast and then removed from a role in the sequel.

"I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all LOVED it," she wrote, adding three clapping emojis.

Stone's casting hadn't previously been reported and it's not known what role she was allegedly due to play. However, Allison Janney and Elizabeth Perkins, who are also in their 60s, portray the new characters Margaret McLinden and Aunt Linda McLanden in the film.

Another Simple Favor, directed by Paul Feig, is the follow-up to 2018's A Simple Favor, in which Lively played a con artist named Emily and Kendrick portrayed parenting vlogger Stephanie.

The sequel takes place in the Italian Riviera, where an extravagant wedding unravels into a murder mystery, and features returning stars Henry Golding and Andrew Rannells as well as Italian actor Michele Morrone as Lively's love interest.

Rumours of a feud between Lively and Kendrick began following the film's premiere at SXSW in Texas on 7 March due to the Pitch Perfect star's body language, her unenthusiastic responses in interviews and the lack of photos of the duo together on the red carpet.

However, Feig swiftly shut down the speculation on social media, insisting it wasn't true, while the former Gossip Girl star included pictures of Kendrick in her Instagram photo round-up of the premiere.

Another Simple Favor will be released on Prime Video on 1 May.