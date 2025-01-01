Cate Blanchett only has one photo from her wedding

Cate Blanchett has revealed she only has one photo from her wedding day.

The Australian star has reminisced about her 1997 nuptials to playwright Andrew Upton, joking that it's a "miracle" that she's still married after 27 years.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, Cate explained why she only has one photo from the special day.

"When we got married we had absolutely no money," The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actress shared. "We couldn't have a photographer and we had two friends who were photographers."

However, the couple's friends were too busy having fun to prioritise taking pictures.

"One guy who got so drunk he forgot to load film in the camera and the other one had such a good time that he didn't take any pictures, and as a result, we have one picture of our wedding," Cate recalled.

She then noted that the photo was "a blurry picture of the two of us getting in the car, but I really remember the night as a result".

While she can joke about it now, Cate admitted that at the time, she was devastated not to have more photos from the wedding.

"I was so sad and so upset and I wept at the time that we didn't have any pictures, but in the end, I'm kind of quite pleased that I don't have any pictures because I then constantly try and recall the evening," the actress explained.

Cate and Andrew have three sons, Dashiell, 23, Roman, 20, and Ignatius, 17, and a daughter, Edith, 10.