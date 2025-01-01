David Hasselhoff's daughter Hayley speaks out about her mother's death

David Hasselhoff's daughter Hayley Hasselhoff has spoken out about her mother's death.

On 5 March, news broke that Pamela Bach, who was married to the Baywatch star from 1989 to 2006, had been found dead in her Los Angeles home. It was later confirmed that Pamela, 62, had died by suicide.

On Thursday, one of Pamela and David's two daughters, Hayley, took to her Instagram Stories to pay an emotional tribute to her mother.

"Mom, last night was one of the hardest. I don't know if it's because it's been a week since your passing or the synchronization of the rain tonight, just like the night of," the 32-year-old wrote. "I pray that one day I can find comfort in the sound of rain again as it'll symbolize your spirit going to heaven."

Hayley admitted that her mother's death had left her heart "shattered" but noted that Pamela will "always be (her) best friend".

"You were my biggest support, as I was yours," she continued. "Mornings are the hardest because I would run to my phone to dial you the second I'd wake up, no matter the time (or) no matter where I was in the world. You were always there."

Hayley, a plus-size model and actress, shared that she and her older sister, Taylor are "staying strong" and their bond will remain "unbreakable".

Taylor, 34, has reportedly filed court papers to become the executor of Pamela's estate, which she valued at $840,000 (£650,000). She claimed in the documents that her mother died without a will.

In her own tribute on Instagram this week, Taylor said she would "do anything" to hug her mother again, adding, "You are my best friend, my whole heart, my everything. I promise to make you proud & celebrate you every day."