Rachel Zegler to make London stage debut in Evita

Rachel Zegler will make her debut on London's West End in a revival of the hit musical Evita.

The West Side Story actress will play Argentina's First Lady Eva Perón in the revival of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical at the London Palladium.

"Evita has been such an important musical to me since I was a little girl, when my dad and I would sing Don't Cry for Me Argentina together on my back patio," she said in a statement to Deadline.

"The opportunity to bring Jamie Lloyd's singular, visionary ideas to life onstage is an honour unlike any other. The stage has always felt like home to me, and I can't wait to make my West End debut in such great company."

Director Jamie Lloyd told the publication that he was struck by the 23-year-old's "incredible passion for this show" and her "insight and ideas" about Perón when they met for coffee in New York City.

He also heaped praise on his leading lady, calling her a "phenomenal talent" who will "blow the roof off the London Palladium" when their reimagined musical opens on 14 June.

According to Deadline, Zegler's West Side Story co-star Ariana DeBose was previously in talks with Lloyd about playing the role.

Elaine Paige originated the character when Evita opened on London's West End in 1978, while Patti LuPone took on the role for the Broadway version. Perón was also famously played by Madonna in the 1996 movie musical.

Zegler is currently mired in controversy surrounding the release of her live-action Snow White remake, which hits cinemas on 21 March.

She will begin rehearsals in London on 28 April and take to the stage between 14 June and 6 September.

Evita comes less than a year after she made her Broadway debut in a revival of Romeo + Juliet, which concluded in February.