Jason Sudeikis to return as Ted Lasso for fourth season

Jason Sudeikis is set to reprise his role as Ted Lasso for a fourth season of the sports comedy series.

After the third season concluded in 2023, rumours have been swirling about a potential fourth season, and the news was officially confirmed by Apple TV+ on Friday.

Sudeikis has signed up to return as the titular Ted, who coaches the fictional English Premier League football club AFC Richmond, despite the character going home to his native Kansas at the end of season three.

In a cryptic statement, the actor and executive producer said, "As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to 'look before we leap. In season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it's exactly where they're meant to be."

He also revealed to American footballers Jason and Travis Kelce on their New Heights podcast that the fourth season will be different because it follows Ted as he coaches a women's team. He did not divulge any further details.

No more cast members were officially announced on Friday. However, sources told Deadline that Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift would be back as Rebecca, Roy and Leslie respectively. Goldstein is also a writer and executive producer on the show.

Juno Temple, who plays Keeley Jones, is reportedly in negotiations to reunite with the original cast, while Nick Mohammed has previously teased his return as Nate.

Given the new premise, actors who portrayed AFC Richmond players may not return. Phil Dunster, who played Jamie Tartt, may make a limited appearance, however, Toheeb Jimoh, who portrays Sam Obisanya, was recently announced as a new cast member for Industry season four.

According to Deadline, the premiere episode will reportedly be filmed in Kansas before heading back to the U.K. Production will reportedly get underway in July.