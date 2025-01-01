Jonathan Majors opens up about horrific sexual abuse he suffered as a child

Jonathan Majors has candidly opened up about the sexual abuse he suffered when he was a child.

The 35-year-old actor is rebuilding his career after he was found guilty in 2023 of assaulting and harassing a former partner - with the conviction derailing his TV and film projects.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Creed II star has opened up about years of sexual abuse he suffered - saying it left him feeling, "f**ked up".

He said, "I dealt with sexual abuse from both men and women from the time I was nine... From people who are supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father. I was f**ked up."

Majors's father left when he was just eight-years-old and the actor has explained that he recently opened up to his mother about the past abuse he suffered - who he says expressed guilt over failing to protect him.

He told the outlet, "I'm like, 'It's not even an issue, Mom. I just want you to know. And now we can all get busy and continue to connect and grow and learn from it, because it's something that was in our family.'"

The former Marvel actor explained he has assessed his recent behaviour while coming to terms with his past.

He said, "There are no excuses, but by getting help, you begin to understand things about yourself... Am I going to fall into that narrative of falling apart, of self-destruction? Have a struggle, blame the world. Have a struggle, hate yourself. Have a struggle, deny everything. None of those narratives is beneficial."