James Van Der Beek discusses impact of cancer on marriage

James Van Der Beek has opened up on the impact his cancer battle is having on his marriage.

The 48-year-old Dawson's Creek icon has been married to producer Kimberly Brook, 42, since 2010 and together they have six children.

In November last year, the star revealed he had been diagnosed with colon cancer.

In a new update shared via social media this week, the actor candidly told fans, "When I was younger, I used to define myself as an actor, which was never all that fulfilling, and then I became a husband and it was much better and then I became a father and that was the ultimate.

"All of those definitions that I cared so deeply about were stripped from me... I was away for treatment, so I could no longer be a husband who was helpful to my wife. I could no longer be a father who could pick up his kids and put them to bed and be there for them. I could not be a provider because I wasn't working."

Sounding reflective, he went on, "I am worthy of God's love simply because I exist. And if I'm worthy of God's love, shouldn't I also be worthy of my own?

"As I move through this healing portal toward recovery, I wanted to share that with you because that revelation that came to me was in no small part to all the prayers and the love that had been directed toward me."

He added, "I certainly don't claim to know what God is or explain God, my efforts to connect to God are an ongoing process that is a constant unfolding mystery to me.

"But, if it's a trigger that feels too religious, you can take the word God out in your mind and it can simply be 'I am worthy of love.' Because you are."