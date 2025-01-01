Alec Baldwin discusses retirement plans

Alec Baldwin has discussed possible retirement amid his ongoing reality show.

The 66-year-old Hollywood star is a father of eight - sharing daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger, and seven other children with Hilaria Baldwin, 41, who he has been married to since 2012.

Last month, Alec, Hilaria and their children began starring in the TLC reality show The Baldwins through which the 30 Rock star has been sharing insights into his personal life.

Discussing his future and the possibility of walking away from his acting life, Alec told the cameras, "It's interesting to see men who look at me like they think I'm like them.

"(They say), 'Well, like, you can only take this parenting thing so far. They're like, 'Well, you're going to get back to work, right? We're men, we have to work?'"

He explained that when people ask if he has projects coming up, he replies, while footage of his family plays, "the answer isn't a movie or a TV show or a play, although there's nothing wrong with that.

"What I'm doing is this. This is what I'm doing, is raising my kids... Maybe I'll just step aside and forget about acting and career."

He also opened up about cautionary tales his friends in the industry have told him - saying their one regret was spending time working rather than with their family.

He said, "They strike while the iron is hot. There was a 20-year period from when there were 30 to 50 where they did nothing but work all day, every day."