Macaulay Culkin "ruined" Home Alone for fiancee Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin's fiancee Brenda Song has told how he "ruined" Home Alone for her.

The actress appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and admitted that early on in her relationship with the former child star, she'd begged him to watch the film that made him famous.

"He hadn't seen the movie in almost a decade - he didn't want to watch it - and I forced it. I was like, 'We have to'," the 36-year-old said.

However, things didn't go to plan.

"(He) started telling me all the behind-the-scenes stories. And I was like, 'Stop. Stop. You're ruining it for me.'" She added, "The movie holds such a special place in obviously so many people's hearts, it's just hard for me, that's all.'

Brenda, who has been dating Macaulay, 44, since 2017, also revealed that he still doesn't have a driving licence.

"I always say Mac is a very unique human, being the most famous child actor in the world," she said. "He still doesn't know how to drive! I took him out to drive in our neighbourhood. I was terrified, let me tell you. This 44-year-old man driving for the first time? I gotta hire someone to do that."

She revealed how his fame at such an early age meant that he didn't learn to do a lot of the basic things in life.

"He lived and grew up in hotels, he had just never really done laundry. I've been doing laundry since I was 10 helping my mom. It's funny, teaching him how to do laundry."

The pair share two sons, Dakota, three, and Carson, two.