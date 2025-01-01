Connie Britton went into being a single mum "blindly"

Connie Britton has admitted she didn't know what to expect when she adopted her son.

The Friday Night Lights actress adopted Eyob, now 14, from Ethiopia in 2011.

Now she's confessed that she had no idea what she was doing.

"I went into (that chapter of my life) a little bit blindly," she told Parade magazine. "Not really fully anticipating what it is to be a single mom and how difficult that is, and what you're taking on in doing that."

At the same time she became a parent, the now 58-year-old also moved to Tennessee to film the series Nashville, where she "didn't know a soul."

"(I) started working 16-hour days, 18-hour days, and had this little baby at home and was like, 'Ahhhh,'" she explained. "It was kind of 'crisis mode' a little bit because I didn't know what I was doing, and I really didn't have people to rely on."

Despite some difficulties along the way, The American Horror Story star has no regrets about her decision to become a mum.

"I was like, 'What am I waiting for?' I know I want to adopt. I can do this," she told Andy Cohen in 2021.

"But that was a little delusional because it turns out it's a really hard thing to do, but I would only encourage anybody to do it. You can do it!"