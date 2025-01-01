Sienna Miller slams 'misogynistic' reaction to new baby

Sienna Miller has hit out at the "misogynistic" response to her having a baby at 41.

The American Sniper actress and her boyfriend Oli Green welcomed a baby girl in January 2024. She also has a daughter, Marlowe, 12, with her ex Tom Sturridge.

In an interview with ELLE, Sienna reflected on the criticism she has faced since announcing she was pregnant with her second child.

"I now have a 12-year-old and a 14-month-old. I think there's a whole load of noise and people have a lot to say and it's incredibly gendered and unbelievably misogynistic and anti-feminist. It's insane," the 43-year-old shared. "If your body is capable of it, have the baby. Have a wonderful baby."

Sienna then went on to say that she has become a better parent with age.

"By the way, I'm a better mother now, and it's a much more grounded experience," she told the publication. "Have all the babies at any time you want to have the babies.

"And no one has anything to say about - and I love these people, and they're friends, which I like to name-drop - Al Pacino and Robert De Niro having kids in their 80s. Forget about your age! It's irrelevant. It's absolutely irrelevant."

Sienna has been dating 28-year-old actor Oli since late 2021. She previously dated Tom, also an actor, from 2011 to 2015.

In an interview with Vogue in 2024, Sienna said she felt "very fortunate" to be pregnant with her second child.

"I was very fortunate. I wasn't necessarily trying to get pregnant," she shared. "This happened as a total surprise and biologically was something I was able to do."