Snow White stars avoid contact on red carpet amid feud rumours

Snow White stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot have posed separately on the red carpet amid rumours of a feud.

The pair both made an appearance at the premiere of Snow White in Hollywood on Saturday.

West Side Story actor Zegler joined Wonder Woman star Gadot at the scaled-back screening at the El Capitan cinema.

It has been speculated that there is a 'feud' behind-the-scenes between the two leading stars over their contrasting views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Zegler - who plays Snow White in the film - flashed a cheerful smile as she arrived on the red carpet and paused for a brief photo session.

She seemingly did not cross paths with her Snow White castmate Gadot, who portrays the Evil Queen.

Zegler - who was recently cast in the West End musical Evita - has been embroiled in drama over her controversial comments on the film. However, when asked how she felt about the film finally hitting cinemas by TMZ, she replied, "It feels wonderful, thank you."

The LA event comes after it was revealed the UK premiere of Snow White would not take place.

Earlier this week, Disney chose to 'scale back' the movie's premiere in Los Angeles, as reported by Variety, to avoid an anti-woke backlash.

The Snow White remake is set to open in cinemas on 21 March.