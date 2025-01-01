Meryl Streep, Christian Slater win at Children's Emmys

Meryl Streep and Christian Slater were among the big winners at the third annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards.

Streep won the Children's Personality award for her reading of The Three Questions for Storyline Online, and Slater a Lead Performer award for his turn as Mulgarath in The Spiderwick Chronicles.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' competition honours creativity and innovation in children's entertainment.

"The producers and craftspeople recognised during the ceremonies today are serving television's youngest viewers and their families in creative and important ways. It is an honor to celebrate their exceptional work and achievements," Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS, shared.

Eric Bauza, the voice of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, served as host at the awards, which were handed out Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Here are the highlight winners at the 2025 Children's & Family Emmys:

Fiction Special: The Velveteen Rabbit

Animated Special: Orion and the Dark

Short Form Animated Program: Once Upon a Studio

Short Form Live Action Program: Elmo and Jesse Remember Uncle Jack

Preschool Animated Series: The Tiny Chef Show

Children's or Young Teen Animated Series: Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Children's Personality: Meryl Streep, Storyline Online

Lead Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program: Christian Slater as Mulgarath, The Spiderwick Chronicles

Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program: Amanda Lawrence as Matron Shipley, Malory Towers

Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children's or Young Teen Program: Phoenix Laroche as William, The Velveteen Rabbit

Preschool Series: Blue's Clues & You!

Young Teen Series: Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Children's or Family Viewing Series: Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock