Picture This star Simone Ashley 'always wanted' to make a rom-com

Simone Ashley "always wanted" to make a rom-com.

The 29-year-old actress - who is best known for starring in Netflix period drama 'Bridgerton' - admitted that she didn't have to think much about taking on the role of Pia in the new rom-com 'Picture This' because she is already a huge fan of the genre.

She told Collider: "I’m always really drawn to characters like Pia, who are super passionate, fiery, and ambitious, and it just gave her such a drive throughout the story to go with that. And I loved that she overcame her frustration with the situation in her life by going on a journey of self-discovery and opening up her heart. I was really drawn to the comedy in the script. I was laughing out loud when I was reading it. And I loved that the focus was around family, as well. I grew up watching rom-coms, so I always wanted to be part of that world in that genre. So, as soon as I read it, it was a no-brainer for me.

The former 'Sex Education' star added that with 'Picture This' - which follows a struggling photographer who is told she will find true love and career success within the next five dates - taught her the "biggest lesson" in bringing the story of a romantic comedy to life on screen.

She said: "Totally. I absolutely loved it. Every project I do will always have a place in my heart. I had such fond memories doing this project, collaborating on it, developing it, shooting it, and now promoting it. For me, the biggest lesson, especially during a rom-com where we really leaned into the comedy, was to let it be and allow the comedy to just sit there and not override it, or feel like we have to do too much or tamper with that too much. There was a lot of trust there, and trusting the simplicity of everything."