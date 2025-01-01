The White Lotus star Sam Nivola is 'so in love' with Iris Apatow

The White Lotus star Sam Nivola is "so in love" with his girlfriend Iris Apatow.

The 21-year-old has opened up about his relationship with the 22-year-old actress, who is the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann.

"I'm so in love, and she's so amazing," Sam told Teen Vogue in a recent interview, adding that they recently moved in together.

"I think the thing about moving in with someone is that when you're this young, it's always like, 'Oh my God, you're going to get sick of them,'" he continued. "You're going to spend all day, every day together, and then it's going to be routine, and you're going to feel like you've been in a marriage for 30 years."

However, he insisted he and Iris are unlikely to grow tired of each other "just because we're so in love".

The Perfect Couple actor then noted that their respective acting careers don't allow them to spend too much time together.

"I think the nature of us being actors really helped, because we're never at home for more than a few months, and that natural space from each other is really healthy, and it makes it so much more exciting when you get to come home to your partner," he told the publication.

Sam also praised Iris' interior design skills, saying, "Also she has great taste, so we don't argue on decorating."

The couple went public with their relationship in May 2024, when Iris shared a series of photos of them together on Instagram.

As well as both being actors, they both have parents in the industry, as Sam is the son of actors Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola.