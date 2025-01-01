Zoë Kravitz working on four different script ideas post-Blink Twice

Zoë Kravitz is developing four different script ideas after making her feature directorial debut Blink Twice.

The Big Little Lies actress received high praise for her 2024 thriller, starring Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum, and she wants to focus on writing and directing more movies over the next two years.

However, she has so many ideas percolating in her mind that she has multiple scripts on the go and dips in and out of them whenever the mood strikes.

"I have a lot of ideas, and the hardest part is, 'How do I focus on what is flowing the easiest?' Right now it's like, 'Okay, what's talking to me today?' And just vomiting out these feelings and ideas," she explained to ELLE.

Kravitz admitted the hardest part of writing is being confronted with an "intimidating" blank page, and added, "That's where I'm at right now, but I'm trying not to freak out. I hope I'm just able to make even one other movie - just write something down."

However, the 36-year-old noted that she isn't afraid of trying and failing with her next movie ideas.

"My feelings don't get hurt if the idea doesn't come across or the idea doesn't work. I like that I feel confident enough to fall on my face with an idea. I think that's what art is about," she stated. "Creativity is like this invisible thread that you find, and then knowing I've got the thread, I've just got to keep following it. It's going to show up, and that confidence is where the good s**t is."

Kravitz put her acting career on hold while she focused on Blink Twice and hasn't been seen on screen since 2022's The Batman. However, alongside her writing, she will make her comeback this year with a cameo in the TV series The Studio and Darren Aronofsky's crime thriller Caught Stealing.