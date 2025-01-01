Megan Stalter slams celebrities for lying about weight loss injections

Megan Stalter has slammed celebrities who don't tell the truth about using weight loss injections.

The 34-year-old Hacks star has suggested it is preposterous for stars to deny using semaglutide-containing injections when, she argues, side effects make it seem so obvious.

Appearing on the Who's The A--? with Katya podcast, Stalter suggested, "Let's just say the trips to the bathroom would say otherwise, okay?

"We know if you're on it because you're s**tting your pants. How is that hotter than being fat? That is insane to me. That is crazy."

And denying she would ever consider using such products herself, she added, "I would rather be 500 pounds than s**tting all day.

"That's so gross unless you have a sickness then that's something you're born with. But if you're taking a drug on purpose to s**t your brains out, just so you lose 10 pounds, honey, we liked you a little chubbier."

During their conversation, Stalter and show host Katya Zamolodchikova, the drag queen alter-ego of Brian McCook, referenced Ozempic - however, Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company that makes the product, has sternly publicised that the drug is created to treat type 2 diabetes and is not intended to be used as a weight loss aid.

The active ingredient, semaglutide, which is in Ozempic can be found in other available treatments - which have been designed and marketed specifically to aid weight loss.