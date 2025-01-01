Jason Isaacs hits out at actor nudity 'double standard'

Jason Isaacs has hit out at a "double standard" relating to on-screen nudity.

The 61-year-old Harry Potter star stunned fans last week when a scene aired on HBO's The White Lotus showing his private parts fully exposed.

The scene sparked a flurry of conversation online and in televised interviews - with Isaacs becoming reflective when asked if he used a prosthetic during an interview.

Appearing on CBS Mornings, the British actor said, "A lot of people are debating it. It's all over the internet."

When she host Gayle King accused the actor of avoiding the questions, he shut her down, saying, "I'll tell you why because the best actress this year is Mikey Madison at the Oscars and I don't see anyone discussing her vulva, which is on television all the time and I'm not talking about Swedish cars."

He continued, "I think it's interesting that there's a double standard for men, but when women are naked, Margaret Qualley in The Substance, no one would dream of talking to her about her genitalia or her nipples or any of those things. So, it's odd that there's a double standard."

Admitting he was actively avoiding the question, he added, "I don't think that people really want to know how the sausage is made.

"I genuinely think it would be odd when there are characters - and some of the women are naked in here - it'd be odd if you were sitting here. And you would never dream of discussing their genitalia, not for a second."