Jack Lowden recalls moment he fell in love with Saoirse Ronan

Jack Lowden has recounted the moment he first fell in love with Saoirse Ronan.

The 34-year-old British actor has been married to 30-year-old Irish star Ronan since last year - and their romance began in 2018 after they met on the set of Mary Queen of Scots.

Reflecting on the beginning of their relationship, Lowden has revealed that his wife boosted his confidence as well as won his heart when they first met and worked together.

He told The Times, "There was me at 27 thinking about stopping because I felt self-conscious or like I didn't know how to do it.

"And then watching this 23-year-old carry the weight of a huge film like that with ease and grace and majesty. It was remarkable to watch. She makes it look so easy, like breathing. It was totally inspiring."

The happy couple have continued to work together and co-produced the 2024 film The Outrun which had Ronan in the lead role and led to a slew of award nominations - including a Best Actress nod for the lead star at the 2025 BAFTAs.

Lowden admitted that their busy work lives do mean he and his wife need to ensure they put energy into their relationship.

He told the publication, "We just have to check in with each other a lot. Obviously, it made it a lot easier when we worked on the same project."