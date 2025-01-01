Sarah Michelle Gellar shares new responsibility on Buffy revival

Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared that she has landed a new level of responsibility on Buffy.

The 47-year-old star became an international icon when she played Buffy Summers in the original TV show that aired from 1997 until 2003.

Last month, fans were driven wild by news that Buffy the Vampire Slayer is being revived for a continuation series - with Gellar back to play the lead role and the show to be directed by Chloé Zhao, produced by Gail Berman and with Nora and Lilla Zuckerman as showrunners.

In an update about the project, Gellar has shared that she has been granted new levels of responsibility on the revived show, telling People, "There was no world where I thought Chloé Zhao was going to call me and partner with me, and ask my advice on things and my opinion - especially because she hasn't done television.

"She'll call me and she'll say, 'Well, I have to defer to you,' and I'm like, 'Wait, what?' Those aren't words I ever thought I would hear."

She added, "I pinch myself every day when I get into these rooms, and I'm looking at Gail Berman, the Zuckermans and Chloé Zhao. It's an incredible group."

Buffy the Vampire Slayer first found life as a 1992 film starring Kristy Swanson in the title role that flopped at the box office but went on to become a cult classic.

Film writer Joss Whedon then developed the concept into the wildly popular TV show which ran for seven seasons and 144 episodes - however, he is reportedly not involved in the revival series, having seen his career get sunk by 2020 accusations of unprofessional conduct.