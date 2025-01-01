Justin Theroux marries Nicole Brydon Bloom

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are now husband and wife after getting married.

Theroux, 53, and the Gilded Age actress, 30, tied-the-knot in a romantic ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, over the weekend.

Photographs have emerged via TMZ showing the couple kissing on a sandy beach - with Bloom wearing a billowing white dress and Theroux sporting a white tuxedo.

The bride's sleeveless gown danced in the sea breeze, while the groom looked mesmerised by his new wife and deeply in love as they kissed on the shore.

Reports first emerged that the couple were engaged in August 2024 following a year of dating as Bloom was spotted with a huge diamond ring on her finger.

Theroux then opened up about the engagement, telling The Times last September, "Of course I was nervous proposing. It is a question after all, so the answer isn't guaranteed. But it was wonderful."

And speaking of the origin of their romance at a party, he revealed during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, "A friend of mine who was with me, literally the quote was, 'That's the one.' Like, we hadn't even met yet. And I was like, 'She's so stunning.' So I went over and started talking and things like that and it progressed."

The Charlie's Angels actor was previously married to Friends star Jennifer Aniston who he married in 2015 and divorced in 2018.

Bloom, who recently starred as Agent Jane Driscoll in the hit Disney+ show Paradise, has not been married before.