Amanda Seyfried makes vow about Mamma Mia 3

Amanda Seyfried has made a promise to fans regarding a potential third Mamma Mia film.

The 39-year-old star played Sophie Sheridan in the first Mamma Mia! film in 2008 and reprised the role in the 2018 sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

The second film introduced Cher, 78, as her on-screen grandmother, Ruby Sheridan, and now Seyfried has insisted she won't be involved in a third film without the music icon.

The star told E! News, "Cher is definitely going to be in it. I mean, I wouldn't want to do it without her at this point."

While rumours have rumbled that a third film is in the pipeline, Seyfried appeared to acknowledge that a script is still yet to be written, joking, "There's got to be a contest where somebody writes Mama Mia! 3."

Cher herself has previously made it clear she would love to reprise her role as Ruby Sheridan, telling Entertainment Weekly in November 2024, "We're talking about it. I don't know when they're going to do it, but I know they're talking about it."

While fellow star Christine Baranski told The Hollywood Reporter last year, "I was in London with (producer) Judy Craymer at our favourite watering hole, she is planning Mamma Mia 3. She gave me the narrative plotline of how it's going to happen."