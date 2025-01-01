Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas: romance rumours gather pace

Rumours of a romance between Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are hotting up after the pair were spotted together again on the weekend.

In photos published by People magazine, the actors were seen arriving in London via helicopter, and there's been a swell of speculation about the nature of their relationship since.

The pair were initially seen out to dinner over Valentine's Day weekend. They were all smiles as they were photographed in Soho, carrying takeaway bags and posing for photos with fans before hopping in a car together.

After the photos were published, de Armas was asked about her meetup with Cruise during a stroll in Madrid. She declined to answer whether their relationship was personal or work-related, as seen in a video posted by Spanish news agency Europa Press.

That same day, de Armas was also spotted out with Manuel Anido Cuesta, whom she's been seen with over the past few months.

The Blonde star was briefly married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet until 2013 before making headlines for her relationship with Ben Affleck, whom she dated from 2020 to 2021 after they met on the set of Deep Water.

More recently, she was linked to Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis.

Cruise has been married three times - to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990, to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001 and to Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012.