Jennifer Lawrence has second baby - report

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney were spotted taking a stroll together in New York City amid rumours she recently gave birth to their second child.

For their outing, the Silver Linings Playbook actor wore a long navy blue coat and no longer looked visibly pregnant.

The No Hard Feelings star announced her second pregnancy publicly when her representative confirmed the news to Vogue in an article published in October last year.

Lawrence's due date was rumoured to be in early spring.

A source close to the Hunger Games star dropped a clue at the time as to when the baby was due, telling People magazine that the couple's son, Cy, would be three when the new baby arrived.

Cy was born in February 2022, which means he turned three last month.

The Golden Globe-winning actor and Cooke married in October 2019 at a ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island.

Maroney has worked as the art gallery director for Gladstone Gallery in New York City since 2022.

In addition to preparing to welcome a new addition, Lawrence has also been gearing up to promote her new film, Die My Love.

Co-starring Robert Pattinson, the film deals with the subject of postpartum depression.