Jack Quaid's Novocaine tops 'slowest weekend of year' at box office

Action-comedy Novocaine topped the US movie charts this weekend.

The movie stars Jack Quaid - the son of actors Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, who made his acting debut with a minor role in The Hunger Games.

His latest film follows the story of mild-mannered assistant bank manager Nathan Caine, who springs into action when the girl of his dreams gets kidnapped, turning his genetic inability to feel pain into an unexpected advantage as he fights a bunch of thugs to rescue her.

Novocaine won what appears to be the slowest movie-going weekend of 2025 so far at the US domestic box office, as well as one of the worst in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.

Tussling for the number two spot are last week's winner Mickey 17 and Steven Soderbergh's new movie, Black Bag.

Cinema bosses will be counting the days until Disney's Snow White opens on 20 March.

It will be followed by the video game adaptation, A Minecraft Movie.

Both films are tracking to do solid business, with The Hollywood Reporter announcing that Snow White alone is eyeing a more than $50 million (£39 million) US launch next weekend.