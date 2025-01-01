Chrissy Teigen quits vaping, shares journey

Chrissy Teigen has shared that she is 'so happy' to be vape-free.

"I know, I know it's always something with me," the TV personality wrote via Instagram Stories, "but I'm so happy to not be tethered to this beast anymore!"

The statement was accompanied by a screenshot of a digital notification that said Teigen had been vape-free for "14 days, 22 hours and 31 seconds".

The cookbook author and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model's announcement came after she revealed she had quit cigarette smoking at the 2025 Oscars on 2 March.

"I'm just furiously chewing nicotine gum tonight," Teigen said during an interview with Access Hollywood at the time. "Don't smoke, smoking is bad, stop now if you can."

She explained that she'd been an "on-and-off smoker for too long" and was finally trying to kick the habit for good.

"I have stopped for the last time. I'm very proud of myself," she continued. "But I'm also extremely on edge."

Teigen, who is married to singer-songwriter John Legend, took to social media in July 2022 to reveal she'd marked one year of being sober. She shared a raw and honest look back at her drinking days, telling her 40 million followers, "These are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look... gone.

"While I honestly still don't know if I'll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again."