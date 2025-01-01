Actor Émilie Dequenne dies of rare cancer at 43

Belgian actor Emilie Dequenne died on Monday of a rare cancer in a hospital outside Paris, her family and agent have shared. She was 43.

Dequenne revealed in October 2023 that she was suffering from adrenocortical carcinoma, a cancer of the adrenal gland.

Her first role in Rosetta, by the Dardenne brothers, launched her career after she won Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival for her performance in the film, which also won the Golden Palm.

She picked up a string of other awards in appearances in mainly French-language films, including the 2009 movie The Girl on the Train and the 2012 drama Our Children.

She returned to the Cannes Film Festival in 2024 to mark the 25th anniversary of her triumph there with the Dardenne brothers and to promote the English-language disaster movie Survive, released the same year.

It was the last film she appeared in before illness forced her to stop working.

Dequenne had been married to actor Michel Ferracci since 11 October 2014.

Before that, she was in a relationship with Alexandre Savarese, with whom she had a daughter, Milla, now 22, who is also an actor.