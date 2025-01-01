Twilight has a secret NSFW blooper reel

The 'Twilight' franchise has a secret blooper reel that has never been released.

The romance fantasy film series was released between 2008 and 2012 and Jackson Rathbone - who played Jasper Hale - revealed that there is a clips compilation in the archives that shows lead actress Kristen Stewart dropping a string of expletives.

He told Collider: "There was one time where they put out a special blooper screening—I think this is for 'Breaking Dawn' or 'Eclipse'—where it was just every time Kristen curses. It was like, when she's messing up her lines… It’s like eight minutes long. It is amazing."

Meanwhile, actress Ashley Greene - who played Alice Cullen - revealed that she and co-star Peter Facinelli "got into trouble" for messing with a lifesize doll that was meant to be a version of Kristen's character Bella Swan.

She said: "Peter and I also got in trouble for playing with a life-sized doll of a dead Bella."

Peter added: "They were shooting on stage, and we had to wait until their scene was over, but then all of a sudden I bumped into this table, and there’s a life-sized Kristen Stewart laying on the table. "They made a doll for when she breaks her back. It looked exactly like her, so I bumped into it and I was like, ‘Sorry, Kristen."

The 'Twilight' franchise - which was based on the books by Stephanie Meyer and also starred Robert Pattinson as well as Taylor Lautner - made a star out of Kristen, 34, but she previously admitted that she was "shocked" by the success of the whole thing.

She said on the 'Jess Cagle Podcast’: “I always want to remind people that [the first ‘Twilight’ movie was technically an indie] without diminishing it, or being like ‘it was nothing!’

“We just did not know. And it was kind of like an oddball, slightly marginal teen movie. I didn’t think everyone was going to take to that. I didn’t think we were going to make a sequel.”