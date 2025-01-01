Meghan, Duchess of Sussex recalls 'uncomfortable' moment at busy yoga class

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has admitted it can be "uncomfortable" for her to attend group fitness classes.

The former Suits actress and her husband Prince Harry have been based in Montecito, California since departing their roles as working royals and leaving the U.K. in 2020.

While Meghan and Harry are mostly able to keep their personal lives under wraps in America, in a recent interview with People, the royal admitted that she gets a lot of attention whenever she walks into a local exercise class.

"I go to group classes that sometimes have 40 to 50 people in them and just walk in like, 'Hi!' " she told the outlet. "Of course, at the beginning, that felt like a lot. By the way, I think anybody walking into a yoga class with 50 people when you're one of the last people that walk in and everyone looks up, it's going to feel a little uncomfortable!"

Meghan noted that she usually attends yoga with a friend but recently stepped out solo. And the mother-of-two recounted how the experience led to a memorable moment for her.

"In the middle of the class they said, 'Great, tell the person on your mat next to you that they're doing a great job, give them a fist pump.' And I looked over and there was someone over there, and I was like (miming a fist bump), 'Well done!' and then, I looked to the other side and there was someone else and I went, 'Nicely done! Come on, guys!'" the entrepreneur smiled. "I mean, that's part of how you connect. I love it. It's the best. I had missed it. It's awesome."

Meghan, who married Harry in 2018, has been busy promoting her new business ventures of late.

Earlier this month, the 43-year-old unveiled the lifestyle show With Love, Meghan via Netflix and also launched her own food and cooking brand, As Ever. She is due to drop her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, in April.