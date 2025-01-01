Paul Rudd cryptically responds to speculation about Marvel return

Paul Rudd has given a cryptic response to speculation about his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy star made his debut as Scott Lang / Ant-Man in 2015's Ant-Man and played the superhero across several films until his third solo movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in 2023.

As he has played the character beyond 2019's Avengers: Endgame and Ant-Man is very much alive, Marvel fans have been wondering if Rudd will return in the next team-up movie, Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

When asked about the speculation in an interview with Collider, he cryptically replied, "As far as the Russos, they have my number. They know where I'm at, and that's all I can say. I don't really know how to play these things."

The reporter noted that production is set to begin in London in the next few weeks and asked the Clueless star if he had any plans to travel to the British capital anytime soon.

He jokingly responded, "Isn't everyone travelling to London soon now in this business?"

The confirmed cast of Avengers: Doomsday so far includes Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Robert Downey Jr. as Victor Von Doom/Doctor Doom and the new Fantastic Four team: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

According to reports, Hayley Atwell will also return as Peggy Carter and Wyatt Russell will reprise his role as John Walker.

There are two more Marvel films to come before Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas in May 2026 - the first up is Thunderbolts* this May, followed by The Fantastic Four: First Steps in July.