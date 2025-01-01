Salma Hayek feels like she's 'earned the right' to make first feature film

Salma Hayek has written her first feature film and she intends to direct it herself.

The Frida star revealed in a profile interview with Marie Claire that she's just finished writing her first feature, which she intends to direct and produce via her Ventanarosa production company.

"It's meaningful. It has a great rhythm. It's full of surprises to the very end," she said of the project. "I think I've earned the right after 25 years of doing it for others."

Hayek, who founded Ventanarosa 25 years ago, has previously directed two music videos and the 2003 TV movie The Maldonado Miracle.

The 58-year-old star did not divulge any further details about the movie, however, she noted that it's only the second vehicle she's created for herself after 2002's Frida, for which she became the first Mexican actress to be nominated for the Best Actress Oscar.

She also seemed to suggest that she wrote the script by hand because she doesn't own a computer, adding, "I write everything by hand. I have papers everywhere. I barely touch the phone."

Hayek experienced her breakthrough Hollywood role in Desperado in 1995, and she has enjoyed how the mindset towards middle-aged actresses has changed over the past 30 years.

"There was a time when I was the sexy girl, but thank God age came and gave me the ability to expand to other territories. Although I'm still sexy and I embrace it," she stated, "Another calling that I have is to remind everyone that women are not disposable after a certain age in any department. We should battle that with all we've got."

Hayek also divulged an industry double standard that bothers her, arguing that "the credit goes to the man" when a film is successful while female co-stars only get credit when a movie flops.

She added, "I do have an audience and they go see me. But I've never gotten credit for the audience I bring into the cinema."