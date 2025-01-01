Conan O'Brien to return as Oscars host in 2026

Conan O'Brien is already set to return to host the 2026 Oscars.

It was announced on Monday that the comedian, writer and producer will host next year's edition of the star-studded awards ceremony.

This year's event, which marked Conan's first time as host, attracted a total of 19.7 million viewers, a five-year high. The comedian also received rave reviews for his performance.

"The only reason I'm hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech," Conan joked in a statement, referring to The Brutalist star's lengthy acceptance speech when he won Best Actor this year.

The ceremony will also see the return of Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan as executive producers and Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney as producers.

In a statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said they were "thrilled" to welcome Conan and the producers back for another year.

"We are thrilled to bring back Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 98th Oscars!" they stated. "This year, they produced a hugely entertaining and visually stunning show that celebrated our nominees and the global film community in the most beautiful and impactful way."

Kramer and Yang added that the late-night talk show star was "the perfect host" and praised his "humor, warmth and reverence".

Previous repeat hosts of Hollywood's biggest night include Steve Martin, Jimmy Kimmel, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, Chris Rock and the late Bob Hope, who hosted the event a record-breaking 19 times.

The 98th Oscars will be held on 15 March 2026.