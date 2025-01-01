Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner announce third pregnancy

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have announced they are expecting their third child.

The 32-year-old model and the 39-year-old billionaire businessman have been married since 2018 and together they are parents to sons Levi and Elijah, born in March 2021 and July 2023 respectively.

On Monday, the model - who is famously a friend of Taylor Swift - revealed that she and Kushner will soon be welcoming another bundle of joy to their family.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a black and white image of herself holding Elijah with her developing baby bump on display.

She shared other photos of her blossoming pregnancy bump and a snap of Levi and Elijah playing together alongside a caption stating, "Three's a party" with a heart-hand emoji, emotion-filled face emoji, and a party popper emoji.

Proud father Kushner reacted to the post by sharing a face emoji surrounded with hearts, while fans and friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Speaking to People in 2023, Kloss gushed about motherhood - explaining she was "in love" with her boys and was delighted to watch them bond.

She added at the time, "I don't know how moms do it every single day. I have two and my mom had four... we just figure it out (along with all the other) moms and dads out there too."