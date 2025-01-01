Demi Lovato has responded to ChatGPT after she asked the service to write a comedy roast about her.

Proving she is happy to poke fun at herself, the 32-year-old Camp Rock star revealed in a new TikTok video that she asked ChatGPT to roast her - with the AI chatbot only too happy to oblige.

Lovato was joined by her musician fiancé Jordan Lutes, 33, who performs under the name Jutes, and he read out the results of the roast while she laughed along.

Jutes read aloud, "Roast Demi Lovato - Oh, you mean the artist formerly known as 'confident,' but now more like confused? Demi Lovato has had more rebrands than a failing fast-food chain. One minute they're punk rock, the next, they're singing pop ballads, and somewhere in between they're beefing with a frozen yoghurt store."

The roast continued, "Like babes, pick a lane, or at least a consistent genre. Your career path is giving 'Threw darts at a vision board while blindfolded.'"

The roast concluded, "Hey, credit where credit is due. Demi's voice is undeniable. If only their decision-making skills were as strong as their vocal cords."

Reacting to the brutal dressing down from the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, the Sorry Not Sorry, singer smiled, "So you think I'm a good singer?"

In October last year, Lovato revealed she is at work creating her ninth studio album, telling Entertainment Weekly, "What I'm doing in the studio now is not rock at all. But I'm having a great time working on it. And, you know, I've spent a year exploring with my sound, like, trying all these different genres, and, I think I know what I'm doing right now."