Colin Farrell ‘in talks to take lead role in Sgt. Rock’

Colin Farrell is reportedly in talks to take the lead role in ‘Sgt. Rock’, a new adaptation of the DC Comics series directed by Luca Guadagnino.

The 47-year-old actor, currently best known among younger fans for playing the Penguin in ‘The Batman’, is being considered for the part after Daniel Craig, 56, dropped out of the project in February, according to Variety.

‘Sgt. Rock’ is expected to begin shooting this summer at DC Studios' production base in England.

In the original comics, the titular Sgt. Rock is a World War II soldier and battlefield hero.

The character has been the subject of multiple failed film adaptations, with Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger previously linked to the role.

This latest iteration is being developed under the guidance of DC Studios co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Colin made his DC Universe debut in Matt Reeves’s 2022 blockbuster 'The Batman', starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader.

The Irishman’s transformation into crime lord Oz Cobb, known as the Penguin, required extensive prosthetics that left him almost unrecognisable.

He later reprised the role in the HBO series 'The Penguin', which follows Oz’s rise through Gotham’s criminal underworld.

The performance has earned Colin accolades including a SAG Award and Golden Globe gong.

Outside of his DC work, he has built a diverse filmography.

The actor starred in Martin McDonagh’s ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘In Bruges’, as well as Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’.

His other credits include ‘Total Recall’ and the HBO series ‘True Detective’.

The script for ‘Sgt. Rock’ is being written by Justin Kuritzkes, who previously worked with Luca Guadagnino on tennis love triangle drama ‘Challengers’, starring Zendaya, and ‘Queer’, featuring Daniel Craig as a homosexual hedonist.

Meanwhile, James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ is set for release in July, marking a new era for the Warner Bros. comic book franchise.