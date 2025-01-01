Walton Goggins shares 'anxiety' over viral Sam Rockwell White Lotus scene

Walton Goggins was "riddled with anxiety" while performing opposite Sam Rockwell on The White Lotus.

The latest episode of the hit HBO drama saw Oscar-winning star Rockwell, 56, appearing in a scene opposite 53-year-old Goggins.

The scene saw Rockwell's character launch into a monologue about his all-consuming sex-life - with Goggins's Rick Hatchett silently supporting him as he explained how he had made a personal breakthrough.

Speaking to USA Today, the Fallout actor explained that he is close to Rockwell - but still got struck with nerves as director Mike White called action.

He explained, "Sam is one of my best friends, and he's also one of my heroes... (But I) was riddled with anxiety because we know each other so well, and I certainly didn't want to let him down."

Fans have been surprised to see Rockwell star in the show - however, he has been in a relationship with Leslie Bibb since 2007.

She plays the role of Kate Bohr in the current third season and has gone viral herself for her character's awkward discussion about politics with her on-screen friends played by Carrie Coon and Michelle Monaghan.

Rockwell - who starred alongside Bibb in the 2010 film Iron Man 2 - has previously discussed the love he shares with her.

He told the Evening Standard in 2022, "Leslie and I are very happy, we have a good life. We just like it the way it is. We don't want kids. It's interesting when you tell people this. They get very upset with you. I know more and more couples who don't have kids."