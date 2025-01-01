Kim Kardashian eyeing bid to strip Kanye West of custody - report

Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering changing her custody agreement with ex-husband Kanye West.

The news comes after West released a song featuring their eldest child, daughter North West, without her approval.

According to TMZ, the Kardashians star is debating taking the hip-hop star - who now goes by Ye - to court to ask a judge to strip him of joint legal custody.

The exes, who wed in 2014, settled their divorce in 2022 and agreed to joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five.

Physical custody is reportedly not an issue as the Heartless rapper rarely sees his children.

When it comes to decision-making however, the former couple's divorce agreement reportedly states that they must attend a private hearing with a judge in the event there's a conflict.

Kardashian duly requested an emergency hearing with their lawyers, a mediator and a judge after learning West was planning to drop a song featuring their eldest daughter, North, and embattled rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Although West skipped the meeting, he reportedly agreed not to release the track, titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.

However, he went back on his word and dropped the song on X a day later, declaring that men "make the final decision".