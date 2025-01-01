Melinda French Gates breaks silence on Bill Gates divorce

Melinda French Gates, ex wife of tech billionaire Bill Gates, has made some rare comments about the former couple's divorce.

French admitted the separation from her former husband was painful in an interview with Elle magazine.

"I knew when I got divorced, I would be OK on my own. And I think that was the most important thing," Melinda shared.

"Look, divorces are painful, and it's not something I would wish on any family."

"Getting a divorce is a horrible thing. It's just painful. It's awful when you realise you need one," she told the outlet.

She also noted that things have been "wonderful" since her near-30-year marriage came to an end. "I'll just leave it there."

Melinda's most recent comments come after her now ex-husband spoke about the split in an interview with The Times UK.

When asked if his divorce was the "only failure" in his life, the Microsoft co-founder responded, "You would have to put that at the top of the list. There are others but none that matter. The divorce thing was miserable for me and Melinda for at least two years."

As for the reason behind the split, it has been reported that Melinda was unhappy with things that happened in her husband's past, specifically how he "handled previously undisclosed sexual harassment claims" according to The New York Times.