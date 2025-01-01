Jaime King ordered into rehab amid custody battle

Jaime King's ex-husband Kyle Newman has been awarded sole physical custody of the former couple's two sons.

Court documents obtained by People magazine show how a judge ordered that while Newman and King will share legal custody of their sons, James, 11, and Leo, nine, Newman will have tie-breaking authority over legal custody and will also now have sole physical custody, meaning the boys will primarily live with their father.

An addendum to the court order shows that the Hart of Dixie star has to have supervised visitation because she has not completed a six-month drug and alcohol program, and a 26-week parenting program.

She must also attend individual counselling to address her case issues and take part in conjoint counselling with her children when their therapist thinks it's appropriate.

King has been given visitation rights and can see her sons three times a week in specific hour blocks, but time will need to be supervised.

On the list of approved supervisors are the Sin City actor's mother, sister and brother-in-law, as well as Newman's brother Kevin.

King filed for divorce in May 2020 after 12 years of marriage. At the time, she requested a temporary restraining order, which was withdrawn in June 2020.

Newman has since moved on with musician Cyn, with whom he shares son Etienne, four, and daughter Beatrix, 18 months.