Tracy Morgan leaves basketball game in wheelchair

Tracy Morgan has suffered a health scare while attending a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

The comedian and actor was wheeled out of the New York City sports arena on Monday, according to footage posted online.

A photo shared on X showed the SNL star hunched over and throwing up in his floor seat, then wiping his face with a towel while being escorted out of the arena by medics.

An eyewitness said the 30 Rock alum was "bleeding from the nose" and "could barely stand up".

Morgan covered his face with a towel as staff surrounded him. When he briefly removed the towel, there was blood visible.

Following the incident, the Knicks' game against the Miami Heat was delayed for about 10 minutes.

"We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside," a Madison Square Garden representative told People magazine in a statement.

Morgan is known to be a loyal supporter of the Knicks and frequently attends games.

He has dealt with serious health issues over the years, including battling diabetes; undergoing a kidney transplant in 2010; and sustaining life-threatening injuries in a June 2014 crash that left him in a coma for eight days.