Justin Theroux 'very moved' by Nicole Brydon Bloom's wedding vows

Justin Theroux was "very moved" by his new wife Nicole Brydon Bloom's wedding vows.

The Mulholland Drive actor and the Paradise star tied the knot at a luxury resort in Tulum, Mexico over the weekend, with celebrity guests including Paul Rudd, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ben Stiller in attendance.

Speaking to U.S. Vogue, Justin described the big day as simply "wonderful".

"All I'll say is, it was wonderful," he told the outlet. "Ceremonies with vows are about the words contained within them. And they are better left un-described here. That being said, the officiant said some wonderful things, and my wife was just... well, incredibly touching. I was very moved."

And while Nicole was thrilled to invite her friends and family for a "dream weekend in the Mayan Riviera paradise", strong winds meant she and Justin experienced a change of plans shortly before the ceremony began.

"We had initially wanted to get married down by the water, but when we woke up on Saturday morning, the wind was incredibly strong and sand was whipping around," she explained. "We pulled the ceremony back into a tucked away cove. The ocean was still visible but we were protected under a canopy of palm trees."

Following the wedding, Justin and Nicole were serenaded by a mariachi band during the reception.

"We danced for three hours straight with all our guests beneath a canopy of disco balls," the 30-year-old smiled. "It was rowdy with great music - and Patrick, our officiant - just kept yelling, 'This is the best night of my life!' A few mermaids ended up swimming in the pool above. It was the perfect celebratory way to end a fabulous weekend!"

Justin and Nicole got engaged last August after the Running Point actor popped the question during a trip to Venice, Italy.

Previously, the 53-year-old was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 until 2018.