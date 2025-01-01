Benny Blanco wishes he and Selena Gomez started dating sooner

Benny Blanco wishes he and Selena Gomez had got together sooner.

The singer/actress and the music producer went public with their relationship in December 2023 and they got engaged a year later.

During a joint interview with Rolling Stone, the 37-year-old expressed regret over how long it took for them to get together.

"It feels like we got engaged yesterday, but also feels like we got engaged 20 years ago. I've known her since she was 18, and so it's like we got all that stuff out of the way. By the time we're dating, it's like, whoa," he shared. "My biggest regret is that we didn't get to do this earlier, like we waited this long to be together. But I know it was perfect and it was right."

The Only Murders in the Building star simply responded, "Everything happens for a reason."

Benny proposed to Selena in December, but they have not yet started planning their wedding because they're still enjoying their engagement and have been busy working on their collaborative album, I Said I Loved You First.

"I think every day she's planned a new wedding in her head. We're very much 'take it one day at a time'-type of people. We're still not over this moment," he explained.

Selena, 32, added, "Also, I genuinely feel like this is such a special time that we get to apply it to this album and really just pour our heart into it, and completely translate what we feel and bring it to the world. That's my main focus right now, at least."

Addressing the title of their joint album, the Emilia Pérez star confirmed that she was the one to say "I love you" first in their relationship.

I Said I Loved You First will be released on Friday.