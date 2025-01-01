Adam Sandler's daughters join cast of Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler's daughters Sadie and Sunny have been revealed as additional cast members for Happy Gilmore 2.

Netflix executives dropped the teaser trailer for the sports comedy on Tuesday and announced that the sequel will be released on the streaming service on 25 July.

They also revealed who will appear alongside Sandler as the titular Happy Gilmore. His co-stars include returning cast members Christopher McDonald as his rival Shooter McGavin, Julie Bowen as his love interest Virginia Venit and Ben Stiller as Hal L.

New additions to the cast include Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - best known as Bad Bunny - and American footballer Travis Kelce, who had both been previously revealed.

The involvement of Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 16, was announced on Tuesday alongside the line-up of professional golfers. The likes of Rory McIlroy, John Daly, Paige Spiranac, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Will Zalatoris will make cameos in the film.

Interestingly, Margaret Qualley and Benny Safdie are not mentioned on the cast list despite their appearances being publicly revealed.

Sadie and Sunny, who were not born when the original Happy Gilmore was released in 1996, have previously appeared alongside their father in Netflix films including You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Murder Mystery and Hubie Halloween.

The teaser trailer shows Happy getting back into golf after he left the sport behind following his big tournament win in the original.

"I haven't swung a club in years," he says, before admitting that he's a "little intimidated" by his new competitors.

"We're not done with golf. Let them see the Happy I fell in love with," Virginia tells him.

Murder Mystery's Kyle Newacheck directed the sequel, which was written by original scribe Tim Herlihy.