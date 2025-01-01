Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand

Gwyneth Paltrow has responded to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand.

The actress and founder of the lifestyle brand Goop has shown her support for Meghan's recent foray into the lifestyle industry.

The Duchess of Sussex soft-launched her brand American Riviera Orchard last year and rebranded it As Ever in February this year.

As Ever, which focuses on quality food and gardening, has since been compared to Goop, which Gwyneth famously founded in 2008.

However, Gwyneth has said there is plenty of room in the industry for both companies.

"Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try," she told Vanity Fair in an interview published on Tuesday.

"I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes," the Shallow Hal actress, 52, continued. "I think there's always more than enough to go around."

Gwyneth then recalled her mother, Blythe Danner, telling her, "Another woman is never your competition...What is right for you will find you."

She then told the publication that she is inclined to defend Meghan, 43, adding that when "there's noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them."

The Shakespeare in Love star then went on to clarify that she doesn't know the Suits actress or her husband Prince Harry personally.

"I've met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don't know her at all," she said. "Maybe I'll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie."