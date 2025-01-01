Ariana Grande supported Rachel Zegler amid Snow White backlash

Rachel Zegler has revealed that Ariana Grande has supported her amid the Snow White backlash.

The actress, who stars in the upcoming remake of Snow White, has faced backlash after being cast in the lead role.

In an interview in 2022, Rachel described the original 1937 film as "dated" and criticised elements such as Snow White's relationship with Prince Charming as a "guy who literally stalks her", as well as calling the film "weird".

Meanwhile, the film's remake, due out later this month, has been criticised for casting Rachel, who is of Colombian descent, as Snow White.

In a new interview with Allure, Rachel revealed that a number of female stars have stood by her amid the controversy, including Ariana.

"She reached out to me - kind of apropos of nothing - and was like, 'If you need anything, I am here,'" the actress said of the Wicked star. "She is so deeply kind. She has gone through so much in the public eye, and I have always really, really admired her courage in the face of all of that."

The 23-year-old then shared that she has also received support from actress and activist Jamila Jamil.

"Jameela Jamil is like a big sister to me," she told the publication. "I love that she has no regrets about being outspoken, about being strong-willed and strong-minded."

Rachel also mentioned that Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, who she starred alongside in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, "have been my keepers in all of this, where I feel very held by them."

Elsewhere in the interview, the West Side Story actress dismissed the idea that women should see each other as competitors.

"All I'm ever really looking for in this business is a sister and they're not always easy to find," she explained. "We're often told that other women have to be your competition and I don't subscribe to that."

Snow White will be released in the U.K. on 21 March.