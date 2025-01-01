Gwyneth Paltrow recounts telling intimacy coordinator to back off

Gwyneth Paltrow has recounted how she asked an intimacy coordinator to "step a little bit back" while filming.

The Oscar-winning star, 52, has warned fans to brace themselves for "a lot" of sex scenes in her upcoming sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme where she plays the love interest of Timothée Chalamet, 29.

The film, directed by Josh Safdie, introduced the star, who has been acting on screens since 1991, to intimacy coordinators - industry professionals who oversee and choreograph sex scenes for the camera.

Paltrow has hinted she was baffled to work with such professionals, telling Vanity Fair, "There's now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed.

"I was like, 'Girl, I'm from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera's on.'?"

Sharing that she did not rely on the intimacy coordinator for her scenes with Chalamet, the Shakespeare in Love star revealed, "We said, 'I think we're good. You can step a little bit back.'"

Suggesting that intimacy coordinators could negatively impact scenes, she said, "I don't know how it is for kids who are starting out, but...if someone is like, 'Okay, and then he's going to put his hand here,'? I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that."

Discussing her work with recent Best Actor Oscar-nominee Chalamet, Paltrow said, "He's just a very polite, properly raised, I was going to say kid. He's a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner."

Marty Supreme is set for release in the USA on 25 December - and will arrive in UK cinemas on 1 January 2026.